Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,146,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,184 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $24,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1,357.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 222,091 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1,016.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 4,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $53,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. 2,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.17 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

