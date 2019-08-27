Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$39.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Spin Master and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.91.

TOY stock opened at C$41.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.40. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$34.93 and a twelve month high of C$53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.66.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$429.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$398.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benoit Gadbois sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.50, for a total value of C$4,374,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 684,373 shares in the company, valued at C$27,717,380.25.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

