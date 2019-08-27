Japan Content Token (JCT) Market Cap Reaches $83.95 Million

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Japan Content Token has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. One Japan Content Token token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002820 BTC on major exchanges including Simex, P2PB2B, BitMart and LATOKEN. Japan Content Token has a market cap of $83.95 million and $476,502.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Japan Content Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00251058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.01309145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020898 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00094273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Japan Content Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. The official website for Japan Content Token is ja-cket.com . Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Japan Content Token Token Trading

Japan Content Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, P2PB2B and Simex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Japan Content Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Japan Content Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Japan Content Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Japan Content Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.