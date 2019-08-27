Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the July 15th total of 189,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 488,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jaguar Health stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.66. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

In related news, Director James J. Bochnowski acquired 180,582 shares of Jaguar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $361,164.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAGX. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Jaguar Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.