Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITI. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $212.98 million, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth $5,170,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 913,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $3,697,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth $2,973,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 313,358 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

