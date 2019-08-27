Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,370,100 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 13,497,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,873,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,907,285. Itau Unibanco has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

