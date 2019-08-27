iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,380,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 660.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 85,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,258,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,759,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.31. 2,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,860. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.80. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $148.42 and a 12-month high of $212.07.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

