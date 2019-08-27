iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $38,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $177.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,370. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.49 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.67 and a 200-day moving average of $175.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

