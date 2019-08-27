iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Decreased by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 49,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,994. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

