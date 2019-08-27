iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.07. 51,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

