iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,451 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,953. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $129.68 and a 52 week high of $168.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

