iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,698,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,469,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,418,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,521,000 after acquiring an additional 420,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,755,000 after acquiring an additional 265,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,834,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,996,000 after acquiring an additional 191,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $115.20. 15,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.05. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.