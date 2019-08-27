iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 46,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.65. 153,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

