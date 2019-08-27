iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.84 and last traded at $64.84, 15,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,009,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $65.42.

