Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,057 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $20,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Iqvia by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.41. 170,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,750. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $164.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $145.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,945 shares of company stock worth $30,860,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

