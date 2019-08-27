iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) Shares Up 0.2%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.40, 402 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 73,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.