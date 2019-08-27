IOStoken Trading 20.7% Lower This Week (IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. IOStoken has a total market cap of $332.92 million and $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOStoken token can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDAX, Livecoin and Upbit. During the last week, IOStoken has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.53 or 0.05084647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001258 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About IOStoken

IOStoken is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOStoken is iost.io . IOStoken’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Hotbit, GOPAX, ABCC, BitMax, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Upbit, WazirX, Huobi, Koinex, Zebpay, Coineal, BigONE, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinBene, DigiFinex, IDAX, OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, Bitrue, Kucoin, Binance, Livecoin, DragonEX, DDEX, BitMart, Bithumb, Cobinhood, CoinZest, Bitkub and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

