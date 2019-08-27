IOST Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. IOST has a total market cap of $99.77 million and $23.88 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, GOPAX, Zebpay and DDEX. During the last week, IOST has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.95 or 0.05065268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00044783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, BitMax, Cobinhood, Coineal, Hotbit, CoinBene, Koinex, DragonEX, Bitkub, OKEx, Bithumb, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Binance, Livecoin, BitMart, Kucoin, Zebpay, GOPAX, Kyber Network, DigiFinex, IDAX, HitBTC, WazirX, Bitrue, OTCBTC, Huobi, CoinZest, DDEX, Upbit, ABCC, BigONE, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

