Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

GSY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,961. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

