Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2019 // Comments off

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 379.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 137,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.