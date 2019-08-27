Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 379.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 137,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

