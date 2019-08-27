Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) One Day Volume Hits $6,550.00

Interstellar Holdings (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Interstellar Holdings has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Interstellar Holdings has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $6,550.00 worth of Interstellar Holdings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interstellar Holdings coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Interstellar Holdings alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Interstellar Holdings

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Interstellar Holdings’ total supply is 738,488,498 coins and its circulating supply is 698,772,633 coins. The official website for Interstellar Holdings is stellarhold.io . Interstellar Holdings’ official Twitter account is @InterstellarHLD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Interstellar Holdings Coin Trading

Interstellar Holdings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interstellar Holdings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interstellar Holdings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interstellar Holdings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interstellar Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interstellar Holdings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.