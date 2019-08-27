International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered International Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Resendez bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roberto R. Resendez bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,217. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $313,460 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $9,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,885,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,051,000 after buying an additional 106,634 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $3,797,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 24.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 371,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 72,843 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 492.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 57,601 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

