InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth approximately $20,817,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth approximately $10,089,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IHG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $71.02.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.