Insider Buying: Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (CVE:XLY) Director Purchases 280,000 Shares of Stock

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (CVE:XLY) Director Charles Rifici purchased 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$25,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,129,000 shares in the company, valued at C$101,045.50.

Charles Rifici also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Charles Rifici purchased 371,000 shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$32,017.30.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Charles Rifici purchased 350,000 shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00.

CVE XLY traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.85. 369,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.62. The company has a market cap of $521.26 million and a PE ratio of -6.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.82.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

