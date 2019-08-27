Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.89

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 13009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 42.50, a current ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Innoviva by 175.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.
