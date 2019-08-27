Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.89

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 13009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 42.50, a current ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 146.60% and a return on equity of 307.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Innoviva by 175.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

