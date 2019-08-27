Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Update

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 1,085,700 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 597,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. 70,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,375. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $84.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 2.8% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 152.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 47.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

IEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.