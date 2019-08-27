Impleum (IMPL) Trading Up 67.2% Over Last Week

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 65.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Impleum has a market capitalization of $68,991.00 and $25.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Impleum has traded 67.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00251825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.01317072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020764 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Impleum Profile

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 5,681,731 coins and its circulating supply is 5,355,821 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum . Impleum’s official website is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.