Imdex (ASX:IMD) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.26. Imdex shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 714,998 shares.

The company has a market cap of $475.43 million and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$1.28 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Imdex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Imdex Limited provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents drilling fluids, solids removal equipment, downhole instrumentation, and data management and analytical software for drilling optimization and geological modelling.

