ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003449 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003301 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,248,691 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,693 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

