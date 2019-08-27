Ignis Price Up 21.1% Over Last Week (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. Ignis has a total market cap of $25.73 million and $2.75 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignis has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One Ignis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00254774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.01309802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020543 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00094020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, STEX, Indodax and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

