Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $4.62. Identiv shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 773 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on Identiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Identiv from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Identiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.46.

Get Identiv alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Identiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Identiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.