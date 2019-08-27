Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €206.83 ($240.50).

Several analysts recently weighed in on HYQ shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Hypoport stock traded down €13.00 ($15.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €240.50 ($279.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €242.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €204.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hypoport has a one year low of €138.00 ($160.47) and a one year high of €256.50 ($298.26). The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.02.

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales  Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

