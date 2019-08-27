Hydrogen Hits Market Cap of $20.53 Million (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Hydrogen has a total market cap of $20.53 million and $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydrogen token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, DEx.top and IDAX. During the last week, Hydrogen has traded up 108.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydrogen Profile

Hydrogen was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Hydrogen Token Trading

Hydrogen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDAX, Upbit, IDEX, Fatbtc, CoinEx, BitMart, Token Store, Bittrex, DEx.top and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydrogen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydrogen using one of the exchanges listed above.

