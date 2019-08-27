Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.16

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.16 and traded as low as $92.60. Huntsworth shares last traded at $93.40, with a volume of 110,926 shares changing hands.

HNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Huntsworth from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.10. The stock has a market cap of $341.57 million and a P/E ratio of 29.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Huntsworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Paul Taaffe sold 533,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £543,660 ($710,388.08). Also, insider Neil Jones sold 45,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £44,649 ($58,341.83).

Huntsworth Company Profile (LON:HNT)

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

