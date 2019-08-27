Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Swift Run Capital Management LLC

Swift Run Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,165 shares during the quarter. Huntsman makes up 9.1% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Swift Run Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Huntsman worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 225.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Huntsman by 14.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 161,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 477.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 198,706 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 48.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 685,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 224,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Huntsman by 525.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 299,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

HUN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,398. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.29. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

