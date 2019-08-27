HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $21.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a weight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HPQ. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of HP from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.19.

HPQ opened at $17.84 on Friday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 255.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HP will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 16,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $350,690.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,690.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,785,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 4.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in HP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its stake in HP by 4.4% during the second quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 166,885 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

