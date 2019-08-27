Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.21. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 209 shares changing hands.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Houston American Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,938 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.21% of Houston American Energy worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

