Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.25. The company had a trading volume of 144,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,764. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $222.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,622 shares of company stock valued at $45,864,577. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

