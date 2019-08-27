Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Menta Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Menta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $197,884,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $147,976,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 604,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,808,000 after purchasing an additional 419,034 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.04. The company has a market capitalization of $239.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $222.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,622 shares of company stock valued at $45,864,577. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.