HiCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. HiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $813.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. In the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000106 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

