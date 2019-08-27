Heron Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 535 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 873% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter.

HRTX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.49. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $40.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 172.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

