Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Down 20.4% in August

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 497,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Herc by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Herc by 13.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Herc by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 10.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research set a $70.00 price objective on Herc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Herc has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.35.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $475.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.39 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

