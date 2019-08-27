HempCoin Price Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $204.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025187 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002406 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00158129 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000764 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,167.74 or 0.99744662 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003355 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00036009 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 252,018,231 coins and its circulating supply is 251,883,080 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.