Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €14.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hellofresh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.60 ($16.98).

HFG stock traded up €0.34 ($0.40) on Tuesday, hitting €11.56 ($13.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.87. Hellofresh has a 1 year low of €5.83 ($6.77) and a 1 year high of €12.77 ($14.85). The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

