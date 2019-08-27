Heico (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.49

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $146.49 and last traded at $145.48, with a volume of 64229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Heico to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $515.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.17 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,752.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $9,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,047,275.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,473 shares of company stock worth $16,698,107. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heico during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Heico during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heico during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Heico by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

