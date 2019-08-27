Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.84

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.84 and last traded at $110.66, with a volume of 2582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.96.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.13.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heico had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $515.65 million for the quarter.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

