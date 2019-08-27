Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.37

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $4.20. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 2,967 shares.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.62 million and a P/E ratio of 16.20.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 77,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,118,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 173,905 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 33.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

