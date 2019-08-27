Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 77,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,118,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 173,905 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. 76,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,801. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 million and a PE ratio of 16.20.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. Research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on HNRG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

