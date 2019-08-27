Guggenheim Boosts Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Price Target to $70.00

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.

EVRG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $65.44. The stock had a trading volume of 222,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,258. Evergy has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $65.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $58,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $296,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Evergy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after buying an additional 83,733 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in Evergy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 63,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Evergy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Evergy by 79.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 360,140 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Evergy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

