GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.29

Shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.12% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Company Profile (NYSE:GSAH)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

